Salmon Arm  

Cop shoots suspect

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of a suspect by an RCMP officer in Salmon Arm.

Investigators have been deployed to the city, according to a press release.

According to the IIO:

"At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, police were responding to a call of a theft in progress near the 2300 block of 10th Avenue in Salmon Arm. Officers arrived on the scene and located the subject of the complaint. According to police, the male attempted to escape and was subsequently shot. The male was transferred to hospital and his condition is unknown at this time."

The scene at Xcalibur Kawasaki and car wash has been cordoned off with yellow police tape since early this morning.

IIO investigators will be obtaining physical evidence from the scene, interviewing any civilian witnesses and  interviewing officers.

Potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

RCMP in Salmon Arm have taped off the road in front of Xcalibur Kawasaki and car wash at 2321 Trans Canada Highway.

A number of police vehicles were at the scene Monday morning and two other vehicles were under blue tarps.

A call to the car wash was not answered.

Staff Sgt. Scott West, head of the Salmon RCMP detachment, refused to comment on the incident.

Castanet will update when details become available.
