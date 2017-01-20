A harrowing tale of survival

Photo: Contributed

Gracia Burnham will bring her dramatic story of being kidnapped and held by terrorists for more than a year to the Shuswap area.

Burnham and her husband, Martin, spent 13 months in captivity until the June 7, 2002 rescue that left Martin dead and Burnham wounded.

While serving as missionaries in the Philippines with New Tribes Mission, the couple were kidnapped by terrorists, leading to an ordeal fitting a Hollywood script.

Burnham is the author of the New York Times bestselling book In the Presence of My Enemies, and To Fly Again. She is also the founder of the Martin and Gracia Burnham Foundation.

Burnham will be speaking on Tappen Jan. 22-24 and in Salmon Arm Jan. 25.