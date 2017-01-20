Shuswap poachers busted

Photo: Conservation Officer Service

Shooting a cow moose has landed a couple of suspected Shuswap poachers in hot water.

On Thursday evening, area conservation officers responded to a tip from the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line that a female moose had been illegally shot near Salmon Arm.

CO Tanner Beck said two people were located along with the dead moose and are facing possible poaching charges.

“They are not in season right now,” said Beck of the female moose that can only be shot during hunting season – which is over – and only with a limited entry ticket.

Beck said the matter is still under investigation and could not say what charges the unidentified suspects are facing. The carcass, two firearms as well as other hunting-related items used in the commission of the offence.

Provisions in the Wildlife Act allow for a poachers hunting licence to be cancelled for up to 30 years, following conviction.

A poacher may also be subject to a fine and/or imprisonment, which could be: