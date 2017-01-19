37392
Salmon Arm  

Rig hits car, car hits truck

Emergency crews in Salmon Arm were kept busy Wednesday with a pair of accidents.

On Jan. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Salmon arm RCMP and ambulance crews were called to a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ross Road NE.

“Investigation revealed a pickup and a passenger car were stopped at a red light in the curb lane while eastbound,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West. “A semi-truck with a load of lumber was following too closely and rear-ended the car, which then vaulted forward and struck the pickup truck.”

The driver of the semi-trailer was served a violation ticket under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

“The driver of the passenger car was transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital to be checked over as a precaution,” said West. “The damage to the pickup truck and semi-tractor was minor, but the passenger car was heavily damaged in the front and rear.”

Three hours later, crews were once again called to an accident, this time at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Lakeshore Drive NW.

“The investigation revealed that a CP (Canadian Pacific) snow-removal vehicle had been working on the tracks and a southbound Toyota SUV crossed the tracks at the same time. There was a collision as a result,” said West, adding the investigation has been referred to CP police and, with the assistance of the local detachment, will be following up on the incident.

