37392

Salmon Arm  

Snow biker rescued

- | Story: 186217

A missing snow biker was located by a search team and air lifted out of the Shuswap backcountry by chopper Tuesday morning.

Vernon Search & Rescue joined searchers in the Shuswap looking for the missing male in the Hunter's Range area after a request for mutual aid around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

"Search teams on snowmobile and snowshoes tracked the subject through the night into steep, dangerous terrain," said Trevor Honigman, VSAR spokesperson.

Castanet has been told that a young Vernon man went missing while out snow biking with a group in the Kingfisher-Mara area yesterday.

VSAR's specialized helicopter winch team airlifted the man out of a steep and forested area.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2236443
962 Ryder Drive
6 bedrooms 7 baths
$1,999,000
more details
37167


Send us your News Tips!


37977


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Goldie
Goldie Vernon SPCA >


36800


How to wash a car with a baby

How to wash a car with a baby

Must Watch
No, he didn’t actually wash a car with a baby. They don’t soak up water as well a sponge does.
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37732