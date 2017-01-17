Snow biker rescued

Photo: Vernon Search & Rescue

A missing snow biker was located by a search team and air lifted out of the Shuswap backcountry by chopper Tuesday morning.

Vernon Search & Rescue joined searchers in the Shuswap looking for the missing male in the Hunter's Range area after a request for mutual aid around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.



"Search teams on snowmobile and snowshoes tracked the subject through the night into steep, dangerous terrain," said Trevor Honigman, VSAR spokesperson.

Castanet has been told that a young Vernon man went missing while out snow biking with a group in the Kingfisher-Mara area yesterday.

VSAR's specialized helicopter winch team airlifted the man out of a steep and forested area.