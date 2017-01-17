Rescued after cliff fall

Photo: Vernon Search & Rescue

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Vernon's winch rescue team on board a BC Air Rescue helicopter winched a snow biker to safety at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after the man spent the night outside in the Shuswap backcountry.

"He had snowmobiled over a cliff," explained Ian Wilson, vice-president of Wildcat Helicopters. "He was uninjured, but cold from his night out in the snow."

The rescue happened five miles southeast of Sicamous, in the Morton Peak area.

Wilson said the snow biker was airlifted to Silver Star ski hill with two responders.

Vernon and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers spent the night on snowmobiles and snowshoes searching through steep and dangerous terrain for the man.

The machine was damaged in the fall and will likely be airlifted out under contract to the owner.

Original story 8:06 a.m.

Castanet has been told that a young Vernon man went missing while out snow biking with a group in the Kingfisher-Mara area yesterday.

