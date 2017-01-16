Arrest after relative stabbed

Photo: Contributed

A man from Malakwa man has been arrested for assault with a weapon following the stabbing of a male relative in his home.

Late last Saturday night, RCMP in Sicamous responded to a 911 call on from a residence on Bloomquist Road in Malakwa.

Police arrived on scene to find a 33-year-old male victim who had been stabbed.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who was also at the scene.

The victim and suspect were both residents of the home and related to each other, according to Sgt. Murray McNeil, commanding officer of the Sicamous detachment.

"The investigation determined an argument allegedly began inside the residence between the two men which resulted in the victim being stabbed," McNeil said in a press release.

The victim suffered non-life threatening stab wounds to the arm and chest and was released from Salmon Arm Hospital.

"The suspect was also transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries before he was lodged in cells."

Police have not named the suspect but say he has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 25 in Salmon Arm.