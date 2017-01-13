Sicamous super for sledding

Photo: snoriderswest.com

It's known as the Houseboat Capital of Canada and now Sicamous can lay claim to a winter title.

The Shuswap community near Salmon Arm was named the snoriderswest.com's Sledtown Showdown Champion of Western Canada for 2017.

Yorktown, Sask., was the runner up in the annual contest that has the public vote on their favourite area to hit the powder.

Close to 15,000 people voted in the third-annual contest.

The Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club maintains four separate sledding areas and said on its website members are “proud and honoured” to receive the award. “A huge thank you to all the sledders that voted for us, we will work hard to show our appreciation this season.”