37392
36358

Salmon Arm  

Respected chief mourned

- | Story: 185879

A respected First Nations leader has died.

Arthur Manuel, 66, passed away Wednesday, shocking many people and generating numerous tributes.

Members of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said they are are “deeply and profoundly saddened to hear of the sudden and unexpected passing” of Manuel.

Manuel served for many years as Chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band and chairman of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, as well as leader and spokesman for the Interior Alliance.

He was also a member of the UBCIC's Chief Council.

A statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said: “Arthur Manuel was, without question, one of Canada's strongest and most outspoken indigenous leaders in the defence of our indigenous land and human rights. He travelled extensively throughout Canada, North America and around the world in his unwavering and relentless efforts to champion the cause of our indigenous rights. He relentlessly worked on land claim issues, calling for change to Canada's fundamental flawed policy on indigenous land claims.

“Arthur's legacy will continue to reverberate throughout our ongoing indigenous history for many, many generations to come.”

A statement from the family said a wake will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, and services on Sunday Jan. 15 at the Adams Lake Indian Band gymnasium Chase.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2920431
186 Meadowbrook Estates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$129,000
more details
38034


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Roxy
Roxy Vernon SPCA >


37780


TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201782

Bored @ Work

Galleries
When work gets a little boring, you need to find new ways to spice things up.
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201772
Bored @ Work (2)
Galleries
You need to find a way to spice up the 9-5 routine.
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
The most accurate hacking scene may be from a kid’s cartoon
Must Watch
You mean you don’t push a lot of random keys a quickly as...
u2_delayed_new_album_due_to_donald_trumps_election_win.jpg
U2 delayed new album due to Donald Trump’s election win
Music
Rockers U2 delayed plans for a new album after Donald Trump's...
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Ever been on an ice carousel?
Must Watch
These guys in Finland totally made one!


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38231