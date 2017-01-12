Respected chief mourned

Photo: Contributed

A respected First Nations leader has died.

Arthur Manuel, 66, passed away Wednesday, shocking many people and generating numerous tributes.

Members of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said they are are “deeply and profoundly saddened to hear of the sudden and unexpected passing” of Manuel.

Manuel served for many years as Chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band and chairman of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, as well as leader and spokesman for the Interior Alliance.

He was also a member of the UBCIC's Chief Council.

A statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said: “Arthur Manuel was, without question, one of Canada's strongest and most outspoken indigenous leaders in the defence of our indigenous land and human rights. He travelled extensively throughout Canada, North America and around the world in his unwavering and relentless efforts to champion the cause of our indigenous rights. He relentlessly worked on land claim issues, calling for change to Canada's fundamental flawed policy on indigenous land claims.

“Arthur's legacy will continue to reverberate throughout our ongoing indigenous history for many, many generations to come.”

A statement from the family said a wake will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, and services on Sunday Jan. 15 at the Adams Lake Indian Band gymnasium Chase.