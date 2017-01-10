2 injured in head-on crash

Photo: Google Maps

RCMP say two Salmon Arm residents were seriously hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Tappen on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene about 3:30 p.m.

"The police investigation revealed that a westbound gray passenger car lost control on the snow covered TransCanada Highway and crossed into the eastbound lane where it collided with an eastbound Chevrolet van, " said Staff Sgt. Scott West, head of the Salmon Arm detachment.

Both vehicles were demolished in the head on collision and both drivers injured.

"The male driver of the van was also trapped in his vehicle," said West, who explained the man had to be cut out of the van.

Both drivers were transported to Shuswap Lakes Hospital suffering from non life threatening but potentially serious injuries, said West.

The crash closed the highway for over an hour as officers investigated the scene.