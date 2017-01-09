37392
36358

Salmon Arm  

Hit by car, walks home

- | Story: 185523

A Salmon Arm woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle, but not before she walked home from the accident scene.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Jan. 6, police were called to an accident on Grandview Bench Road.

West said a vehicle being driven by a local man lost control and went into the ditch.

“The weather was clear at the time, but the road surface was slippery and in this rural area there are no sidewalks. As the vehicle went in the ditch, the vehicle did strike a female pedestrian who was walking along the roadway,” said West.

West said the unidentified woman was helped by the driver of the vehicle and walked home only to be taken to hospital a short time later.

“At hospital, it was determined that she had suffered injuries that would require immediate care by a physician,” said West, adding the driver of the vehicle was served a violation ticket under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

38034
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2874346
5346 Signet Cr
Scott Aaltonen bedrooms ReMax Kelowna baths
$1,195,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


38212


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Ginger
Ginger Vernon SPCA >




screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am

A wire spool rolling down the highway

Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it didn’t want to wait. Roll free, cowboy.   CAUGHT ON CAM: Viewer...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
slider
Best of Seven Avocado
Galleries
Here at The Tango, we love Avocado! Maybe you do too? Vote for...
brad_pitt_greeted_with_applause_for_surprise_golden_globes_appearance.jpg
Brad Pitt greeted with applause for surprise Golden Globes appearance
Showbiz
Brad Pitt was greeted by rapturous applause as he made a surprise...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35733