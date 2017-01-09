Hit by car, walks home

Photo: Contributed

A Salmon Arm woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle, but not before she walked home from the accident scene.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Jan. 6, police were called to an accident on Grandview Bench Road.

West said a vehicle being driven by a local man lost control and went into the ditch.

“The weather was clear at the time, but the road surface was slippery and in this rural area there are no sidewalks. As the vehicle went in the ditch, the vehicle did strike a female pedestrian who was walking along the roadway,” said West.

West said the unidentified woman was helped by the driver of the vehicle and walked home only to be taken to hospital a short time later.

“At hospital, it was determined that she had suffered injuries that would require immediate care by a physician,” said West, adding the driver of the vehicle was served a violation ticket under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act.