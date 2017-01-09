NDP to run in Shuswap

Photo: Facebook

Sylvia Lindgren has been acclaimed the B.C. NDP candidate for Shuswap and will battle MLA Greg Kyllo for the seat in a provincial election in May.

A nomination meeting was held on Sunday.

Lindgren, an education assistant, is also president of CUPE local 523, representing school district employees in the North Okanagan Shuswap, Penticton and Oliver as well as workers with the John Howard Society and NOYFSS in Vernon.

Setting her platform for the campaign, Lindgren blasted the government's education funding.

“Christy Clark isn’t working for you,” Lindgren said. “The cuts she has been making to education - beginning when she was education minister in 2001 - may be the most cruel because they hurt children who are just starting out in life, but there are many other policies that stop people from getting ahead.”

The longtime Salmon Arm resident also berated the Liberal govdernment for increased costs for medical services, ICBC and BC Hydro rates and under-staffing in care homes.

“The shortage of doctors is creating pain and anxiety. Something needs to change."