Salmon Arm  

Hwy 1 closed again

Story: 185317

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Another vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions at Eagle River Bridge, just west of the Enchanted Forest.

Drive BC reports the crash occurred 34 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

An assessment is in progress.

Meanwhile, a vehicle incident on the highway west of Sicamous has now been cleared.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC, a stretch of Highway 1 eight kilometres west of Sicamous has now opened to single lane alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Drive BC reports that Highway 1 is closed in both directions eight kilometres west of Sicamous because of a vehicle accident.

There is no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress.

Castanet will update when further information becomes available.

