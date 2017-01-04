Man killed in crash ID'd

Photo: Google Maps

Richard Allen Davidson of Sicamous has been identified as the man killed in a collision on Jan. 2.

Larry Marzinzik, Interior Regional Coroner, said the 55-year-old man died as the result of injuries received during a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Canoe.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“On arrival, investigators established that the collision involved a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound commercial vehicle,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The scene examination confirmed that a Ford F-250 pickup crossed the double solid lines colliding with an eastbound tractor trailer unit.”