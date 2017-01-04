37392
37302

Salmon Arm  

Man killed in crash ID'd

- | Story: 185150

Richard Allen Davidson of Sicamous has been identified as the man killed in a collision on Jan. 2.

Larry Marzinzik, Interior Regional Coroner, said the 55-year-old man died as the result of injuries received during a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Canoe.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“On arrival, investigators established that the collision involved a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound commercial vehicle,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The scene examination confirmed that a Ford F-250 pickup crossed the double solid lines colliding with an eastbound tractor trailer unit.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

38132
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38123


Real Estate
2637722
3310 Mathews Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,790,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


34963


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Chloe
Chloe Vernon SPCA >


36108


thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740

Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017

Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
debra_messing_quashes_will_grace_revival_rumors.jpg
Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors
Showbiz
Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments...
thetango-movieposters-0103201717slider
Turning random people’s photos into movie posters
Galleries
Reddit user Your_Post_As_A_Movie has a special power, and...


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35744