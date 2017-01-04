Semi vs city bus

37392
A semi truck driver got the equivalent of a lump of coal Christmas Eve day after failing to stop at a red light in Salmon Arm.

On Dec. 24, just after 8 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP as well as fire and ambulance crews attended a collision on the TransCanada Highway and Shuswap Street SW, said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

"Investigation revealed that a transport truck failed to stop at a red light while proceeding through on Highway 1 and struck a local transit bus at the intersection. The driver of the transit bus suffered a minor injury and was transported to hospital to be checked, and he was released from hospital."

The driver of the Freightliner was served a violation ticket under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, Scott said.

