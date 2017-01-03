Highway reopened

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports the highway is now open.

UPDATE: 6 10 a.m.

DriveBC now reports the highway is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both direction east of Salmon Arm, due to a crash.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 1:30 a.m., but the road remains closed as of 5:45 a.m.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet known.

A scene assessment is in progress, and a detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A.