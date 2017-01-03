37392

Salmon Arm  

Driver dies in crash

- | Story: 184951

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck died of his injuries at the scene, following a head-on collision on Highway 1 near the town of Canoe Monday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the TransCanada Highway for many hours. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sicamous RCMP and Southeast District RCMP Traffic Services responded to the crash.

“On arrival, investigators established that the collision involved a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound commercial vehicle,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The scene examination confirmed that a Ford F-250 pickup crossed the double solid lines colliding with an eastbound tractor trailer unit.”

Moskaluk said the pickup driver, 55, died at the scene while three passengers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not believed to be injured.

The RCMP East TransCanada Traffic Services along with the BC Coroners Services are continuing their investigation into the collision and the man’s death.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.  

DriveBC reports the highway is now open. 

UPDATE: 6 10 a.m.

DriveBC now reports the highway is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both direction east of Salmon Arm, due to a crash.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 1:30 a.m., but the road remains closed as of 5:45 a.m.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet known.

A scene assessment is in progress, and a detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Salmon Arm News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38124


Real Estate
2928271
Mimosa
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$345,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Carol
Carol Vernon SPCA >


38138


How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper

How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper

Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging the bottle strategicallyon a table. But for those of us too...
mark_hamill_pens_farewell_letter_to_star_wars_co-star_carrie_fisher.jpg
Mark Hamill pens farewell letter to Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has bid farewell to his Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sidney Crosby footwork
Sidney Crosby footwork
Galleries
How many times do you see a Crosby highlight and say,
thetango-tattuesday-1230201632
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
If you enjoy girls with tattoo’s, you’re welcome.
thetango-tattuesday-1230201642
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
We’ll have a fresh themed Tattuesday next week!


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524