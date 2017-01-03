Driver dies in crash

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck died of his injuries at the scene, following a head-on collision on Highway 1 near the town of Canoe Monday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the TransCanada Highway for many hours. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sicamous RCMP and Southeast District RCMP Traffic Services responded to the crash.

“On arrival, investigators established that the collision involved a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound commercial vehicle,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The scene examination confirmed that a Ford F-250 pickup crossed the double solid lines colliding with an eastbound tractor trailer unit.”

Moskaluk said the pickup driver, 55, died at the scene while three passengers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not believed to be injured.

The RCMP East TransCanada Traffic Services along with the BC Coroners Services are continuing their investigation into the collision and the man’s death.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports the highway is now open.

UPDATE: 6 10 a.m.

DriveBC now reports the highway is expected to reopen at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both direction east of Salmon Arm, due to a crash.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 1:30 a.m., but the road remains closed as of 5:45 a.m.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet known.

A scene assessment is in progress, and a detour is available via Highway 97B and Highway 97A.