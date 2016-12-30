Creep Hunters snares man

Photo: Creep Hunters

A group called Vernon Creep Hunters claims to have caught a 23-year-old Salmon Arm man in its net.

The group, like Creep Catchers, publicly names and shames people they claim are child predators.

Their efforts are not condoned by the RCMP.

In its video on Facebook, two women who do not identify themselves but say they are from Creep Hunters, take iPhone video of the man outside a local mall.

According to the group, the man initiated contact with Lily, a fictitious 14-year-old girl that is used as a lure.

The group states the man had rented a place for the two of them.

On the video, he says he had no intention of having sex with the girl.