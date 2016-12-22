37865

Salmon Arm  

No drunks on Chase roads

After checking close to 100 vehicles, Chase RCMP did not find a single drunk driver.

During December, police conducted numerous traffic check stops in the detachment area with several verbal and written warnings provided for minor infractions.

“Two violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act have been issued, however, no impaired driving investigations have been initiated, which is very positive news in terms of traffic safety,” said Const. Gary Heebner.

“Chase detachment will continue with the check stop program throughout the Christmas season, and reminds everyone to pre-plan an alternate way home from social events.”

