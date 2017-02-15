Poll: protective shield
Castanet Staff -
Feb 15, 2017
188916
Photo: Flickr - BC gov't
A driver who was attacked while behind the wheel of a BC Transit bus acted heroically, says the local union president.
"I'm stunned," said Scott Lovell, president the the Amalgamated Transit Union 1722. He said the Highway 97 Express bus was moving when the female driver was "cold-cocked" in the head.
Lovell said a bus shield would have prevented the assault from happening.
