Poll: watching Trump

Many Canadians plan to watch Donald Trump's inauguration as the next U.S. president Friday on television screens, through online feeds or with friends at a local pub, but some say they will deliberately ignore the spectacle.
For Glen Pye, a Toronto business owner, it's a historic event made even more appealing by Trump's persona.
"You're getting a guy who is pretty colourful and says lots of crazy things," he said. "It certainly upsets the status quo."
