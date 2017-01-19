Poll: watching Trump

Madison Erhardt

Many Canadians plan to watch Donald Trump's inauguration as the next U.S. president Friday on television screens, through online feeds or with friends at a local pub, but some say they will deliberately ignore the spectacle.

For Glen Pye, a Toronto business owner, it's a historic event made even more appealing by Trump's persona.

"You're getting a guy who is pretty colourful and says lots of crazy things," he said. "It certainly upsets the status quo."

