Poll: shark in the water
Castanet Staff -
Jan 18, 2017 / 2:46 pm | Story:
186395
Photo: The Canadian Press
A brash businessman turned reality TV star turns his outsized appetite for success toward the most powerful position in federal politics.
Sound familiar?
Canadians could be forgiven if they felt a little deja vu, Wednesday, as Kevin O'Leary officially joined the Conservative leadership race, hoping his celebrity and private-sector experience will help him stand out from an already crowded field.
Read more.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.