Poll: the Trudeau show
Castanet Staff -
Jan 16, 2017 / 12:25 pm | Story:
186164
Photo: Instagram
Will he visit – or not?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a cross-Canada tour, meeting with Canadians in town-hall events as well as in coffee shops and restaurants, "answering your questions and listening to your ideas on how we can build a better Canada."
So far, he's visited small towns in Ontario and is currently making his way through Atlantic Canada. He'll soon sweep through Western Canada.
