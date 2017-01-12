Poll: cash for access
Jan 12, 2017
Photo: The Canadian Press
After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians – or at least those who can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.
It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.
In political slang, it's better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin, pay-to-play.
