Poll: cash for access

Photo: The Canadian Press

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians – or at least those who can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang, it's better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin, pay-to-play.

Read more.