Poll: pipeline approved
Jan 11, 2017 / 3:18 pm | Story:
British Columbia has granted environmental approval to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
The federal government gave its approval for Kinder Morgan Canada's $6.8-billion expansion of the pipeline late last year after the National Energy Board recommended it go ahead if 157 conditions are met.
Last month, Premier Christy Clark said five conditions it placed on the project were close to being met.
