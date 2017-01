Photo: CTV

A Vancouver restaurant is causing a stir with its latest dish.

The menu at Granville Island's Edible Canada for this year’s Dine Out Vancouver Festival includes seal ragu.

The festival begins Jan. 20.

“I just don’t think I would eat seal to be honest,” said Maria Acosta as she walked past the restaurant. “That’s the first thing that came to my mind, the hunting of the seals.”

