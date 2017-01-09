Poll: life in captivity

37392
Ontario's animal welfare agency has laid six new animal cruelty charges against Marineland.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the charges relate to elk, red deer and fallow deer kept at the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Deputy chief Jennifer Bluhm says they have laid one count each of permitting elk, red deer and fallow deer to be in distress. She says they have also laid one count each of failing to provide the standards of care for elk, red deer and fallow deer.

