Poll: shootout hockey?

It was an overtime heartbreaker for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Thursday, as Team USA won gold with a 5-4 victory in the final game.

Kelowna Rocket Dillon Dube and the Canadian team settled for silver in a 5-4 shootout in Montreal.

