Poll: assessment values

Jan 4, 2017
For the longest time, the most expensive place to live in the Okanagan was Kelowna.
Not anymore. That distinction now goes to Lake Country.
According to figures released by BC Assessment, the cost of an average home in Lake Country is $634,000. That's an increase of 16.3 per cent over a year ago, and $10,000 more than the average residential home in Kelowna.
West Kelowna is third at $593,000 (up 10.7 per cent), while Coldstream is fourth at $581,300 (up 6.9 per cent).
