Poll: worst or best year
Castanet Staff -
Dec 28, 2016 / 3:10 pm | Story:
184629
Photo: Angus Reid
It looks like 2016 will go out with a big celebration.
If you thought it was the “worst year ever,” you’re far from alone. A new poll by Angus Reid found most Canadians felt pretty sullen about what transpired – from the crisis in Syria, to the string of celebrity deaths, to the election of Donald Trump.
“Asked whether the year has been good or bad for themselves, their country, and the world at large, Canadians take a dim view of all three,” says the pollster.
Read more.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.