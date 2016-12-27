Poll: let's make a deal

Photo: Getty Images

Two more provinces have signed on to the Trudeau government's health care offer, chipping away at the united opposition to the Liberal funding proposal and deepening an already emotional debate.

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador reached separate agreements Friday with the federal government on health-care funding that will see millions flow into those provinces over the next 10 years to pay for mental health and home care services.

The cash is not much different than what was on the table Monday when the failed talks led the Liberals and their provincial and territorial counterparts to point fingers at each other when negotiations crumbled.

