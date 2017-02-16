Upper Bench Road flooded

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Parts of Upper Bench Road are currently closed due to flooding.

City of Penticton Public Works Manager Len Robson says the recent rain and snow melt is not infiltrating the still frozen ground.

“Everything that is melting is just going straight across the land, and our roads in some cases, then finding its way to a storm sewer. But up in that area of Upper Bench, there is no storm sewer.”

He says crews are currently pumping the standing water across the ground towards storm sewer systems. In some cases, pump trucks are transporting the water out of the area all together.

“Where it’s flooding in there, it's a little bit of a sag or hole. So if we don’t deal with it, it's not going to dissipate… so we are trying to control it as much we can,” he said.