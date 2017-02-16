Lacrosse team filling a gap

Photo: Contributed Wild head coach Dan Chetner and six players from Penticton; Connor Ramage, Beau Chetner, Ben Olsen, Nash Moog, Fred Harbinson and Kale Lawrence.

The Okanagan Wild is bridging a massive gap for lacrosse players in the Southern Interior as the only team from the region in the B.C. Intermediate Lacrosse League.

The governors of the 10 other teams in the league recently voted 9-1 to accept the Wild into the fold, allowing a group of young local athletes to continue playing the sport

“The reality is, there is a lot of players in the Interior, and while it’s just one team, probably 15-17 guys wouldn’t have played lacrosse this year if it wasn’t for the creation of this team,” Martin Gardner, GM of Okanagan Wild said.

Previously, players that turned 16 and aged out of Midget lacrosse had two choices; travel to play intermediate lacrosse three days a week in the Lower Mainland, or attempt to play with the 18-21 year olds in Junior B.

“In the Interior that was the choice ... if you were not able to play at that level, or you were not strong enough, then your choices were to travel to play intermediate or not play at all,” Gardner said.

“There is a lot of players that unfortunately still won't be able to play because we are only taking in a 25 man roster – but a majority of those players would have hung up their gloves and wouldn’t play lacrosse again. I couldn't stand by and see that happen,” he added.

Gardner said the sport has grown significantly in recent years, and that the time is right to bring a team to the region. They have the full support of the six minor lacrosse organizations in the Southern Interior, as the team's players will all likely hail from the region.

However, the Wild will play just four games in the Interior; one each in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton. The remaining six “home games” will be played in Chilliwack.

Gardner said getting all 10 of the other teams to commit to travelling to the Interior every year just wasn’t going to happen, so he proposed meeting some halfway. Still, other teams have expressed interest in coming to play in the Okanagan. He hopes to play more games locally next year.

Evaluations for the Wild start this weekend. The 20-game season runs from April to July.