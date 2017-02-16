New Naramata fire hall

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Naramata Fire Rescue has a spot in mind for a new satellite fire hall.

The new spot – legally called Subsidy Lot 5, Plan 1190 – sits eight kilometres north of the current fire hall, and would reach spots further out from the community.

The service area for the department was approved for an expansion that extended its borders beyond eight kilometres from the fire hall. In order to be more immediately responsive in the case of a fire and for other calls, and to meet the Fire Underwriter response times, a new fire hall would be required.

According to a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen report from staff, the location at North Naramata and Chute Lake Roads was demed the most suitable for the satellite fire hall.

"This site allows for rapid response either north to Indian Rock, northeast to Glen Fir or south, back towards Naramata," the report says. "This site is also close proximately for local fire department personnel being recruited from this area."

As the spot is on Crown lands, the RDOS will need to request a lease of the land from the provincial government, which the RDOS will likely be looking for 30 years.

The Naramata fire service expansion has been long deliberated by the regional district, with it first coming up in fall 2015.

The expansion was eventually approved in October last year.