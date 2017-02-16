38866
35303

Penticton  

New Naramata fire hall

- | Story: 188945

Naramata Fire Rescue has a spot in mind for a new satellite fire hall.

The new spot – legally called Subsidy Lot 5, Plan 1190 – sits eight kilometres north of the current fire hall, and would reach spots further out from the community.

The service area for the department was approved for an expansion that extended its borders beyond eight kilometres from the fire hall. In order to be more immediately responsive in the case of a fire and for other calls, and to meet the Fire Underwriter response times, a new fire hall would be required.

According to a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen report from staff, the location at North Naramata and Chute Lake Roads was demed the most suitable for the satellite fire hall.

"This site allows for rapid response either north to Indian Rock, northeast to Glen Fir or south, back towards Naramata," the report says. "This site is also close proximately for local fire department personnel being recruited from this area."

As the spot is on Crown lands, the RDOS will need to request a lease of the land from the provincial government, which the RDOS will likely be looking for 30 years.

The Naramata fire service expansion has been long deliberated by the regional district, with it first coming up in fall 2015.

The expansion was eventually approved in October last year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2960046
1054 Long Ridge Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,049,000
more details
38968




Send us your News Tips!


37778


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Brownie
Brownie Penticton SPCA >


39327


TheTango-DailyDose-0215201781

Daily Dose – February 16, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose has absolutely no distractions or upstaging at all. None. #AlternativeFacts
TheTango-DailyDose-0215201796
Daily Dose – February 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No paranoia to be found here…
scarlett_johansson_monogamy_is_unnatural.jpg
Scarlett Johansson: ‘Monogamy is unnatural’
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is not convinced monogamy is natural. The...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter
Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39307