38866
37404

Penticton  

Residents want cell service

- | Story: 188943

Residents along the Highway 3 corridor, particularly in the East Gate area southwest of Princeton, would like to see improved cell phone service.

A petition on the issue containing over 240 signatures has been circulating, with many residents particularly worried about the lack of access to 911 services.

“The big issue, is in the summertime with motor vehicle accidents and fires and things like that, they can’t phone out - you have to go into the gas station there for a landline if you are a tourist,” Rural Princeton Director Bob Coyle said.

He said the petition contains a number of examples of motor vehicle accidents on the highway where people were left stranded without emergency service.

“It works today the exact same way it worked in 1948, you have to walk back to the gas station when you went in the ditch and get help… in today’s world, people expect to have basic cell service.”

Staff with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is recommending the district send a letter to Telus requesting the company improve service in the area.

A report to the RDOS Board states Telus acknowledged the lack of coverage, but said they have no plans to improve reception in the area at this time. In 2011, the provincial government awarded Telus a 10-year contract to improve cellular coverage along highways throughout B.C.

“I think it’s overdue, if we are going to give companies the right to have the license there, they should have the service there,” Coyle said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37525
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$496,000
more details
37167




Send us your News Tips!


38813


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Brownie
Brownie Penticton SPCA >




TheTango-DailyDose-0215201781

Daily Dose – February 16, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose has absolutely no distractions or upstaging at all. None. #AlternativeFacts
TheTango-DailyDose-0215201796
Daily Dose – February 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No paranoia to be found here…
scarlett_johansson_monogamy_is_unnatural.jpg
Scarlett Johansson: ‘Monogamy is unnatural’
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is not convinced monogamy is natural. The...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter
Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762