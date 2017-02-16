Residents want cell service

Photo: Contributed

Residents along the Highway 3 corridor, particularly in the East Gate area southwest of Princeton, would like to see improved cell phone service.

A petition on the issue containing over 240 signatures has been circulating, with many residents particularly worried about the lack of access to 911 services.

“The big issue, is in the summertime with motor vehicle accidents and fires and things like that, they can’t phone out - you have to go into the gas station there for a landline if you are a tourist,” Rural Princeton Director Bob Coyle said.

He said the petition contains a number of examples of motor vehicle accidents on the highway where people were left stranded without emergency service.

“It works today the exact same way it worked in 1948, you have to walk back to the gas station when you went in the ditch and get help… in today’s world, people expect to have basic cell service.”

Staff with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is recommending the district send a letter to Telus requesting the company improve service in the area.

A report to the RDOS Board states Telus acknowledged the lack of coverage, but said they have no plans to improve reception in the area at this time. In 2011, the provincial government awarded Telus a 10-year contract to improve cellular coverage along highways throughout B.C.

“I think it’s overdue, if we are going to give companies the right to have the license there, they should have the service there,” Coyle said.