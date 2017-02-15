Walking for Alzheimer's

Photo: Immunophen

Penticton will be one of 22 communities across B.C. holding a walk to support those with Alzheimer's Disease.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer's will be held on May 7, and Penticton residents are invited to join or create a team to participate and show support for those who face dementia.

According to organizers, the walk is family-friendly and unique to each community, with each walk dedicated to an honouree. That honouree will be someone who has been affected by dementia in each community.

In Penticton, that honouree will be Pauline Tadey, whose story, according to organizers, is the "public face of the Walk and a reminder of why participants walk."

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. also encourages groups to walk in honour or memory of someone in their life who has faced the disease.

“Many Walk teams include people living with dementia, care partners, or those with a personal connection to the disease on them, so walking on a team with friends and family is a very powerful and meaningful experience,” said Alzheimer Society of B.C. events officer Jennifer Cameron. "It helps all of us who have been touched by dementia feel, in a very tangible way, that we are not alone and that we can make a difference.”

To create or join a team, go to the Walk for Alzheimer's website. Teams that raise more than $250 between Feb. 1 and Mar. 14 will be entered to win $500 in Air Canada gift cards.

Funds raised during the walk go to support programs, education and services in Penticton and across B.C. Money will also go toward awareness activities and research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

Last year's event in B.C. raised over $813,000.

"When you walk, you make memories matter," Cameron said. "You honour those who have passed and acknowledge the work that must be done to ensure help and hope for those living with the disease today."