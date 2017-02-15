39413

RCMP files: property thefts

Vehicle thefts and break and enters continue to be an ongoing problem in Penticton.

On Feb. 7, a resident of the 2300 block of Naramata Road reported that his grey 2000 Sierra pickup truck had been stolen overnight out of his driveway. The truck was eventually recovered on Conklin Ave on Feb. 12.

Also on Feb. 7, while patrolling in the 2400 block of Naramata Road, police recovered a green Pontiac Sunfire that had been stolen from Oliver.

On Friday, the police responded to a call of a break and enter at a Yorkton Avenue home.  The rear door had been pried open two laptop computers, a coffee machine, two bikes and a suitcase was stolen. The forensic identification section is investigating.

On Saturday, a complaint was received about the theft of a generator. The yellow 2000 Watt Champion unit was stolen from a concession trailer parked in the 200 block of Brandon Avenue.

That same day, police recovered a brown 1992 Honda Accord in the ditch near Outma school. The vehicle had been stolen overnight from Hemlock Street and had its ignition punched out.  

On Monday, a 1995 Buick Century was reported stolen from outside of an Atkinson Street residence.

