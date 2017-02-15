Cab driver needs help

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton cab driver is still struggling to get back on his feet after a fire destroyed his home and all his belongings.

Robert Emms has been staying with friends and trying to raise money through a GoFundMe page since the fire, but so far efforts have not been very successful.

"He's lost everything and he's been staying with us, but we could really use more assistance from the community," said friend Amy O'Donovan.

Penticton firefighters responded to the structure fire in a garage/carriage home on Kilwinning Street in early February, arriving to find the top floor fully engulfed.

Soon after, O'Donovan, whose husband works with Emms at Courtesy Cabs, set up the GoFundMe page.

"He's a sweetheart, a big teddy bear of a person, who is very well liked in Penticton," she said. "It's also winter and you don't want to see anyone on the street."

She said the goal is to raise $10,000 because Emms lost everything. But so far only $160 has been raised.

In addition to contributing to the page, O'Donovan is also asking people to drop off donations, mainly clothing, at Courtesy Cabs on Government Street.

"He has been working ever since this happened," she said. "So any donations would be appreciated because pretty much what he was wearing is what he has."