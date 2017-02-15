38555
37404

Penticton  

Arts council needs funding

- | Story: 188920

Volunteers with the Summerland Community Arts Council are “being stretched pretty thin,” since moving off of Main Street to make way for the new library.

The arts group was before district council on Tuesday, making a number of requests they say are desperately needed to nurture a local arts scene.

Arts Council President Dianne Hildebrand says their membership has dropped off since moving into their current Wharton Street space.

“It’s a great building, and we are pretty excited about the possibilities but it’s off the beaten track so our traffic dropped pretty dramatically,” she said, adding the building is in great need of renovations.

“Right now we really need storage space and we would really love to have a really good gallery space - ever since we moved in here we haven't had an art gallery, which is kind of the heart of our organization.”

The arts council currently occupies the top floor and would also like to be granted a long term lease for the entire building.

More importantly though, the arts council is asking Summerland to take a look up the Valley to Vernon, where the local arts group receives about 25 per cent of its funding for the city.

In a perfect world, Hildebrand said a local arts council should get funding in three equal parts from local government, grants and fundraising.

“We literally put in hundreds of volunteer hours every month just to keep things going, we do a lot of the work ourselves, which is good for a time, but you get tired,” she said.

Hildebrand said councillors seemed open to the idea and understand the importance of local arts funding, so she is hopeful they will be able to get some help.

“They know where we are coming from, we’ve been slogging at this for years and so it's no surprise to them.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

38451
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2944711
9773 Santina road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,050,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37983


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Brownie
Brownie Penticton SPCA >


31590


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593