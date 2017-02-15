Arts council needs funding

Photo: Contributed

Volunteers with the Summerland Community Arts Council are “being stretched pretty thin,” since moving off of Main Street to make way for the new library.

The arts group was before district council on Tuesday, making a number of requests they say are desperately needed to nurture a local arts scene.

Arts Council President Dianne Hildebrand says their membership has dropped off since moving into their current Wharton Street space.

“It’s a great building, and we are pretty excited about the possibilities but it’s off the beaten track so our traffic dropped pretty dramatically,” she said, adding the building is in great need of renovations.

“Right now we really need storage space and we would really love to have a really good gallery space - ever since we moved in here we haven't had an art gallery, which is kind of the heart of our organization.”

The arts council currently occupies the top floor and would also like to be granted a long term lease for the entire building.

More importantly though, the arts council is asking Summerland to take a look up the Valley to Vernon, where the local arts group receives about 25 per cent of its funding for the city.

In a perfect world, Hildebrand said a local arts council should get funding in three equal parts from local government, grants and fundraising.

“We literally put in hundreds of volunteer hours every month just to keep things going, we do a lot of the work ourselves, which is good for a time, but you get tired,” she said.

Hildebrand said councillors seemed open to the idea and understand the importance of local arts funding, so she is hopeful they will be able to get some help.

“They know where we are coming from, we’ve been slogging at this for years and so it's no surprise to them.”