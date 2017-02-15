39413
38817

Penticton  

Nightmare move to Valley

- | Story: 188907

Dustin Godfrey

A woman who recently moved to Penticton is speaking out about a bad experience she had with her moving company.

Monica Bolduc said her things arrived over a day late, and now she’s found a number of broken items.

"They opened up that Budget truck and I just about cried," Bolduc said. "My 60-inch TV is on the side of the truck, my bed's mattress is on top of everything else. Everything is kind of just strewn about in this truck; nothing is placed properly with any sort of care."

After seeing the state of the truck, Bolduc says she was told to pay the money in full before she could get her things unloaded. She says she wanted to be sure everything was undamaged and in one piece before paying the full amount.

"And I said, 'Hello, it's Monique,' and he just starts yelling at me: 'This is how long hauls are done, you have to pay in full or nothing's coming off that truck,' and he's yelling and screaming in my ear, and I said, 'Well, no, nothing's gone as planned,'" Bolduc said.

Now, with about 15 damaged items, including seven larger pieces of furniture, Bolduc says she’s having a hard time getting her items covered.

"And now I've gone ... a week, or a bit more, trying to get them to start a claim for me," she said. "They just keep telling me, 'Well your pressboard furniture, your improperly constructed furniture isn't covered by our warranties.'"

A representative for 2 Burley Men says they’re trying to resolve the issue, but adds that the process takes time. The representative confirmed there were some issues with the delivery, and repeated the claim that many of the items were pressboard furniture.

Bolduc says before moving she sold all of her furniture that wasn’t covered by the moving company’s insurance. Now, she says she’s fed up.

"At this point, just because I'm continuously finding new completely split-wood items, I want a full refund for my service, because the service I was provided was nowhere near what it was expected," she said. "And I want my things fixed."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Brownie
Brownie Penticton SPCA >


37983


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36280