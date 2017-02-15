Nightmare move to Valley

Dustin Godfrey

A woman who recently moved to Penticton is speaking out about a bad experience she had with her moving company.

Monica Bolduc said her things arrived over a day late, and now she’s found a number of broken items.

"They opened up that Budget truck and I just about cried," Bolduc said. "My 60-inch TV is on the side of the truck, my bed's mattress is on top of everything else. Everything is kind of just strewn about in this truck; nothing is placed properly with any sort of care."

After seeing the state of the truck, Bolduc says she was told to pay the money in full before she could get her things unloaded. She says she wanted to be sure everything was undamaged and in one piece before paying the full amount.

"And I said, 'Hello, it's Monique,' and he just starts yelling at me: 'This is how long hauls are done, you have to pay in full or nothing's coming off that truck,' and he's yelling and screaming in my ear, and I said, 'Well, no, nothing's gone as planned,'" Bolduc said.

Now, with about 15 damaged items, including seven larger pieces of furniture, Bolduc says she’s having a hard time getting her items covered.

"And now I've gone ... a week, or a bit more, trying to get them to start a claim for me," she said. "They just keep telling me, 'Well your pressboard furniture, your improperly constructed furniture isn't covered by our warranties.'"

A representative for 2 Burley Men says they’re trying to resolve the issue, but adds that the process takes time. The representative confirmed there were some issues with the delivery, and repeated the claim that many of the items were pressboard furniture.

Bolduc says before moving she sold all of her furniture that wasn’t covered by the moving company’s insurance. Now, she says she’s fed up.

"At this point, just because I'm continuously finding new completely split-wood items, I want a full refund for my service, because the service I was provided was nowhere near what it was expected," she said. "And I want my things fixed."