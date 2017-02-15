39413
37404

Penticton  

Troublemaker back in court

- | Story: 188890

A Penticton man with a long history of threatening behaviour in the community appeared before a judge again on Wednesday.

Gerzson Kovacs was in Penticton court for a breach of probation.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji said Kovacs was seen by an officer at the Riverside Liquor Store on Tuesday morning, while he was under a probation order not to go to a liquor store.

At the time he had a can of beer on him and was arrested and taken into custody.

Judge Gale Sinclair gave him a three day sentence with full credit for time served.

Judge Gregory Koturbash sentenced Kovacs, who was charged with causing a disturbance, to 346 days in jail, last January in Penticton court.

The charges were in connection to an incident on Jan. 5, 2016, when Kovacs was intoxicated and harassing a woman on the street.

In an earlier incident, Kovacs was spotted making inappropriate sexual comments and talking about aliens at the 24/7 Convenience Store near Penticton Secondary school, which alarmed students and staff.

Court records show several other incidents in which he was detained for causing a disturbance.

Koturbash said then that he found Kovacs "completely incorrigible," saying the community and police are tired of his antics.

"The only way to stop you from drinking is to lock you up for a long time," he said.

Koturbash said he had even considered a banishment order for Kovacs, an extraordinary step, but one that would have foisted the problem on another community.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37983


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Brownie
Brownie Penticton SPCA >


39326


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36280