Border agents raid home

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

The Canadian Border Services Agency has confirmed this morning's police action in Oliver was related to a man facing nine charges for allegedly smuggling handguns across the border.

CBSA and RCMP executed a search warrant in connection to the ongoing firearms investigation associated with Alex Louie, who was in Penticton court for a scheduled appearance on Wednesday. No additional arrests were made.

Louie was arrested on Feb. 1 after allegedly being caught attempting to cross the border with two handguns wired to the bottom of his car.

In his following court appearances, Louie declared that he does not recognize Canadian laws and does not even consider himself Canadian due to “the act of genocide, and treason of the court."

On Wednesday Louie, who is representing himself, claimed he has been having difficulties making phone calls and preparing documents while in custody at OCC.

Federal prosecutor Ashleigh Baylis did not have a problem with the adjournment.

Louie will return to court on March 8.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

It appears the police operation has concluded.

Police converged on at an address on the Osoyoos Indian Band Reserve at 11 a.m. The road block on Sandpoint Drive has also been dismantled.

RCMP and CBSA have not offered any further comment.

ORIGINAL 10: 45 a.m.

A heavy police presence has assembled in the South Okanagan.

An RCMP emergency response team, in full gear with long guns, has set up in the parking lot of the Oliver fire hall. They also have an armoured vehicle on scene.

A roadblock has been set up at Sandpoint Drive.

A spokesperson with the RCMP in Surrey said they are supporting the Canadian Border Services Agency on the operation and declined to comment.

The CBSA said they will be releasing more information later today.

