Vees keep win streak

Dustin Godfrey

For the sixth year in a row, the Penticton Vees have taken the BCHL Interior Division pennant for their own. That solidifies the Vees' record-setting streak, with no other team winning more than four division pennants in a row.

The title officially went to the Vees after a Friday night away game against the Trail Smoke Eaters, where the team won 2-1.

But the biggest game for the Vees last week was a Saturday home game against the league leaders, in which the Vees took a 2-0 win against the Wenatchee Wild.

"It was exciting for the whole city, really. The next day, everybody was still talking about it – they're still talking about it," said Harbinson.

"A lot of it was built from coming back and winning on Wednesday, then you go into Trail, where we've had some struggles and get a big 2-1 win there."

That, Harbinson said, sent the Vees into Saturday night's game with some "swagger," and that wasn't for naught. The team shut out the Wild in front of an at-capacity stadium.

Looking forward, the team has three home games this week, which will be the last home games of the regular season, and they're not looking like easy wins for the Vees.

"We're at 37 wins; it's very special when you can win 40 wins in our league," Harbinson said, adding that the final home games are expected to bring in a big crowd as well.