Seniors project crawls along

Staff with the District of Summerland will be meeting with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. this week to review concerns about the potential impact a 380-unit seniors development could have on the groundwater of the local hatchery.

The deeply contentious project proposed for the Bristow Valley would bring upwards of $400,000 in property tax revenue to the district, but developers have yet to sell the idea to the public or Fisheries Society.

“At the time of preparing this email, FFSBC still has several outstanding concerns regarding confirmed hazards and related risks of impact to the Shaughnessy Springs,” wrote hatchery manager Kyle Girgan in a Jan. 16 email.

“Accordingly, FFSBC currently cannot support the proposed project until spring water quality parameters and thresholds related to fish health are identified and quantified.”

However, in a report dated Jan. 19, a hydrological engineering firm retained by the developer indicated erosion-induced turbidity concerns could be mitigated if silt fencing was installed on the vegetated portion of the slope above the spring.

“Ultimately, the locations of the silt fencing will be agreed to with FFSBC. With the incorporation of silt fencing, the risk associated with erosion-induced turbidity is interpreted to be low,” states Matthew Cleary of Piteau Associates in the report.

The report recommends a dedicated spill response plan is developed in the case that a hazardous material such as gasoline is spilled. However, it does not address a request from the Fisheries Society for a contingency water source, so uninterrupted water can be supplied to the facility in the case of a spill or increased turbidity.

The District of Summerland has a number of other concerns about the development that will likely require more information such as traffic and sewer impacts, but Mayor Peter Waterman told Castanet last month the hatchery problems have to be dealt with first.

“We need to probe into that further, because the other issues, although important, are, we believe, secondary to the concerns around the hatchery,” Waterman said.

The developer of the project, the Lark Group, has said they have every intention of making sure the hatchery’s water is not adversely impacted.

Regardless, opposition to the development has organized. A petition opposed to the project from “Summerlander's for Sensible Development” will be formally accepted by council on Tuesday. The petition has 597 Summerland addresses, and 139 out of town addresses on the written petition with another 208 opposed online.

Last month, the project survived a surprise vote of confidence at council, with two councillors voting to kill plan.