38555

Penticton  

Seniors project crawls along

- | Story: 188835

Staff with the District of Summerland will be meeting with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. this week to review concerns about the potential impact a 380-unit seniors development could have on the groundwater of the local hatchery.

The deeply contentious project proposed for the Bristow Valley would bring upwards of $400,000 in property tax revenue to the district, but developers have yet to sell the idea to the public or Fisheries Society.

“At the time of preparing this email, FFSBC still has several outstanding concerns regarding confirmed hazards and related risks of impact to the Shaughnessy Springs,” wrote hatchery manager Kyle Girgan in a Jan. 16 email.

“Accordingly, FFSBC currently cannot support the proposed project until spring water quality parameters and thresholds related to fish health are identified and quantified.”

However, in a report dated Jan. 19, a hydrological engineering firm retained by the developer indicated erosion-induced turbidity concerns could be mitigated if silt fencing was installed on the vegetated portion of the slope above the spring.

“Ultimately, the locations of the silt fencing will be agreed to with FFSBC. With the incorporation of silt fencing, the risk associated with erosion-induced turbidity is interpreted to be low,” states Matthew Cleary of Piteau Associates in the report.

The report recommends a dedicated spill response plan is developed in the case that a hazardous material such as gasoline is spilled. However, it does not address a request from the Fisheries Society for a contingency water source, so uninterrupted water can be supplied to the facility in the case of a spill or increased turbidity.

The District of Summerland has a number of other concerns about the development that will likely require more information such as traffic and sewer impacts, but Mayor Peter Waterman told Castanet last month the hatchery problems have to be dealt with first.

“We need to probe into that further, because the other issues, although important, are, we believe, secondary to the concerns around the hatchery,” Waterman said.

The developer of the project, the Lark Group, has said they have every intention of making sure the hatchery’s water is not adversely impacted.

Regardless, opposition to the development has organized. A petition opposed to the project from “Summerlander's for Sensible Development” will be formally accepted by council on Tuesday. The petition has 597 Summerland addresses, and 139 out of town addresses on the written petition with another 208 opposed online.

Last month, the project survived a surprise vote of confidence at council, with two councillors voting to kill plan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
37590


Real Estate
2934638
371 Trumpeter Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,099,000
more details
38003




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Aurora
Aurora Penticton SPCA >


37778


TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38014
34523