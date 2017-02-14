38555
Archery equipment stolen

Archery equipment and other valuables were stolen from a vehicle on Quebec Street in Penticton on Sunday night.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the rear window of the vehicle on the 2000 block of the street was smashed out and a Samick bow, arrows and a case were taken.

A Garmin GPS and sunglasses was also stolen, making the estimated cost of items lost more than $2,000.

There was nothing for the forensic identification unit to go on as the vehicle was already tidied up and the window taped when it was turned over to them, Wrigglesworth said.

