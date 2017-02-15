39413
Talk about downtown

The Town of Oliver is looking for some input on their downtown revitalization process.

"Downtown Oliver is recognized as the heart of Oliver and is highly valued by residents, business owners and others," reads a release from the town. "But, as much as it's loved and valued, downtown Oliver has been in decline over the years, with increasing vacancies and limited development. Help is needed."

To revitalize the downtown area, the Town of Oliver is developing a downtown action plan, and is looking for some input on that plan.

The town will be looking for people to identify priorities for the plan to help the town apply for grants.

Staff will be at the Firehall Brewery with information on the project, along with beer samples, prizes and complimentary appetizers from Big Al's.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

