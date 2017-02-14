38555
Scotties tickets on sale soon

Tickets for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The Canadian women's championships will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, and will feature, for the first time, a 16-team field. The winner will go onto represent Canada at the world curling championships.

A full event package starts at $399, and gets a seat for all 23 draws, including medal-round games. That can be upgraded to club seats for $429.

Penticton’s bid included a successful deposit program, as fans were urged to show their support for the 2018 Scotties bid by putting money down for full-event passes, so many prime seats have already been snapped up.

Single draw tickets will go on sale later this year.

 

