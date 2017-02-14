Scotties tickets on sale soon

Photo: Contributed

Tickets for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The Canadian women's championships will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, and will feature, for the first time, a 16-team field. The winner will go onto represent Canada at the world curling championships.

A full event package starts at $399, and gets a seat for all 23 draws, including medal-round games. That can be upgraded to club seats for $429.

Penticton’s bid included a successful deposit program, as fans were urged to show their support for the 2018 Scotties bid by putting money down for full-event passes, so many prime seats have already been snapped up.

Single draw tickets will go on sale later this year.