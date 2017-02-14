Filmmaker on historic hike

39440
A Summerland based filmmaker is producing a documentary on the HBC Heritage Trail.

Originally a First Nations route for hunting and trade between Hope and Tulameen, the trail played a key role in British Columbia’s early development, according to Erick Thompson.

Since 2009, significant progress has been made in reopening the trail over the Cascades.

"It's important to me because when we hiked the trail this past summer we were just surprised at how amazing it was," said Thompson. "And our goal is to help better educate hikers in the future who are planning to make the trek."

It took Thompson and his wife Erin Trainer four days to hike the 74-kilometre trail, an experience that inspired the couple to produce the documentary.

A production crew is planning to cover the trail in five days beginning in mid-August. A one-day horseback ride with a group from the Fort Langley National Historic Site is also planned for July.  The documentary will be entered in film festivals and eventually shared on social media.  

Hope Mountain Centre program director Kelly Pearce is excited the documentary will raise the profile of the trail.

“I think it’s a great idea, because capturing the scenic beauty in the film will really help to get people's imaginations fired up,” he said. "Dozens of volunteers have given hundreds of hours of hard work to improving the HBC Trail for public enjoyment.”

The producers have started a GoFundMe campaign to generate funding for the project.

"I'd like to fund this independently and see where that goes," said Thompson.

37778


