Penticton  

Heritage week underway

Penticton's rich and exciting history is on display this week at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

The Penticton branch of the Okanagan Historical Society and others have a number of exhibits set up for Canada 150, My Canada, Heritage Week 2017.

"Basically it's to allow people to learn about the history of the city and take a trip down memory lane," said Karen Collins, president of the local branch.

And from now until Feb. 19, visitors are invited to view pictorial displays of the history of Penticton including hospitals, buildings associated with early businesses still in use today, post offices and schools and the history of a long existing business such as Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd.

There is also a display of Canada Post artifacts, books on the Okanagan's history for sale and more.

On Tuesday, Jim Leir, a longtime Penticton resident, proudly showed off an old blasting machine used in the early days in Penticton.

While Jeff Pniowsky, a visitor from Winnipeg, walked from one display to the next.

"It's always nice to see tangible things from history that are everyday life things," he said. "Like an old iron, you can put yourself in the shoes of someone who used it in the past."

The display will be at the mall until 5 p.m., Sunday.

 

