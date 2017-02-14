Help for new immigrants

39413
Immigrants and refugees will have a new building to call home.

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) is announcing a new 4,000-square-foot building in Penticton on Tuesday.

Board members and staff will meet at 340 Ellis Street in that city to officially celebrate its opening – set for August.

“The new facility will greatly enhance program flexibility and capacity for clients, staff and volunteers, as we work together to help newcomers realize the full potential of their lives in Canada,” said Jean Makosz, president of the SOICS's board.

The complex will include state of the art classrooms, a child-minding facility, a computer lab and a meeting space.

SOICS works with immigrants and refugees to help them settle, find careers, develop skills and learn everything they need to embark on their new lives in Canada.

“Our board is extremely excited to announce this next stage of growth,” said Makosz.

More than 1,500 people from more than 60 countries work with SOICS.

